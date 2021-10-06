Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

