Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Cut by Analyst

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

