Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Raised by Analyst

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -680.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

