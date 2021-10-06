Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

