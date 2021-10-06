Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

