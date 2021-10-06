Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of MS opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

