Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Well Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Well Services in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

