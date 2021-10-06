Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QK. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QK remained flat at $$0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

