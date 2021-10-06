Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.68. 10,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,229. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average is $184.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.