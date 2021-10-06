Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at $26,693,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $60,102,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion and a PE ratio of -65.56. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.