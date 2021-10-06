Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in September

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 80.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 136,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $715.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

