Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Price Target Cut to C$0.42 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.49 to C$0.42 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 394.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of QTA stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,941. Quaterra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$22.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

