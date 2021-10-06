R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,480. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 426,843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
