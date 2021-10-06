Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,584,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 1.93% of Radian Group worth $79,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 861,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.