Raise Market Cap Achieves $46,994.17 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $46,994.17 and approximately $38.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00245453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00110729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

