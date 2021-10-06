Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 24,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rakuten Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

