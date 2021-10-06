Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $1.924 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

