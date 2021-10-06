Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 7.2%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.69. 221,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,384,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

