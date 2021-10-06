Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 170 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 170 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $19,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas E. Schodorf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.07. 218,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,079. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

