RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €540.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.
RTLLF remained flat at $$930.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.07. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $722.00 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
