RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €540.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

RTLLF remained flat at $$930.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.07. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $722.00 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.