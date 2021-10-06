Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on RTLR. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTLR stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

