Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $4,497.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00059034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00131003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,006.68 or 0.99954021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.99 or 0.06448951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.