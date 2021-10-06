Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $144.88 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $770.96 million and approximately $144.88 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.79 or 0.00019549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00058939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00096395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.34 or 0.99885519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.78 or 0.06296101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,476,763 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

