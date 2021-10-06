Raymond James Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $81.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Newmont by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,506 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

