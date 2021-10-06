Raymond James Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.40.

TSE PKI opened at C$36.23 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

