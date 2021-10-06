Raze Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $482,860.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00128700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,778.46 or 0.99728157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.95 or 0.06288159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

