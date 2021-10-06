RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

