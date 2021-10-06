Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,295.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $7,295.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00527758 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.90 or 0.01027982 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

