Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2021 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy."

9/30/2021 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Repro Med Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Repro Med Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 138,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

