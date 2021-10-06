Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS: SPXSF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

9/28/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

9/22/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

8/20/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

8/19/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

8/13/2021 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $$225.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of $133.15 and a 1 year high of $225.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.