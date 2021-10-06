Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 13th (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 13th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

