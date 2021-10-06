Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $45,790,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 775.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,779,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

