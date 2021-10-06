Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Shares Down 1.3%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. 161,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 510,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

