Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,487.15 or 0.99923720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001868 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00499712 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

