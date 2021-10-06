ReddCoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and $669,323.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99896675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.28 or 0.00332123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00231357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00547976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.