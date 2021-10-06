Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Down 0.5%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

