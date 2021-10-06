Refinable Market Capitalization Reaches $7.79 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $7.79 million and $719,477.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00128776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,937.92 or 1.00480962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06331452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.