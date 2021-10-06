Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 105,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 362,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

About Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

