Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 2,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Several research firms recently commented on RLXXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

