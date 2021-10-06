renDOGE Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $782,541.87 and $278,875.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00101050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.22 or 0.99834031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.08 or 0.06478681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.