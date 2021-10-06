RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RCAR stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945. RenovaCare has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

