REPO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $2.06 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

