REPO Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

