Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

