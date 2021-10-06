Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

