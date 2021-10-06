Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently:

10/4/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $505.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/31/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GNRC traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.17. 587,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,703. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Generac Holdings Inc alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.