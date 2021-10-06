Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

