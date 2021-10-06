Research Analysts Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,690 shares of company stock worth $9,972,734 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

