Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Update

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 927,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

REFR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,533. The company has a market cap of $75.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.90. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.20% and a negative net margin of 296.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Research Frontiers by 39.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

