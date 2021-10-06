Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Revance Therapeutics worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 107,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 311,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,025. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

